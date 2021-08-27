2 Bibb County Schools receive $2500 donation

Bruce Elementary and Appling Middle School were nominated to receive the award.

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)—Two Bibb County Schools were awarded $2,500 dollars from the Witherite Law Group. They are a law group based from Atlanta.

Bruce Elementary and Appling Middle School were nominated to receive the award. Both schools say the money will go towards buying supplies for students and help purchase other items the students may need.

The law group says it wants to extend more resources to schools in Macon.

“I hope it’s two fold, I hope we’re giving this two hundred and twenty five dollars to the school as a first step to building a long term relationship to support these young kids,” said Amy Witherite the owner of the law group.

Both schools say they’re grateful for the donation.

The law firm says they will continue donating to schools.