2 arrested in Monroe County after search of repair shop turns up drugs, firearm

Ponder and Minyard (Monroe County Sheriff's Office)

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two people are in custody following following the execution of a search warrant at a Monroe County repair shop Thursday.

A Monroe County Sheriff’s Office news release says the sheriff’s office had received “numerous” complaints regarding illegal drug activity at 596 Indian Springs Drive (Forsyth Tire and Auto).

“Investigators initiated an investigation and learned the individual operating the repair shop was involved in illegal drug sales,” the release stated.

The sheriff’s office executed a search warrant Thursday, and investigators say they found methamphetamine, marijuana and a firearm.

50-year-old Tony Ponder, the operator of the shop, and 57-year-old Douglas Minyard, both of Forsyth, were arrested.

Ponder is charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Minyard is charged with possession of methamphetamine.

