2 arrested in Monroe County after investigators execute search warrant

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man and woman were taken into custody Wednesday afternoon on drug and gun charges after the execution of a search warrant.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says investigators served a search warrant at 143 Ensign Road just after 1 p.m. that resulted in the arrests of 44-year-old Jayna Fordus and 39-year-old Michael Reed.

Fordus is charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of drug related objects.

Reed is charged with with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a firearm during a commission of a crime and possession of drug related objected.

Both are being held in the Monroe County Jail without bond.