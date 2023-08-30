2 arrested in Monroe County after investigators execute search warrant
FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man and woman were taken into custody Wednesday afternoon on drug and gun charges after the execution of a search warrant.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says investigators served a search warrant at 143 Ensign Road just after 1 p.m. that resulted in the arrests of 44-year-old Jayna Fordus and 39-year-old Michael Reed.
Fordus is charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of drug related objects.
Reed is charged with with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a firearm during a commission of a crime and possession of drug related objected.
Both are being held in the Monroe County Jail without bond.