2 Arrested in Washington County for attempting to smuggle items into prison with drone

SANDERSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Two people were arrested early Sunday on September 11th, when Washington County Deputies made contact with a suspicious vehicle parked at a church on Highway 231 in Davisboro.

According to WCSO, 2 people were sitting in the vehicle when deputies made contact- while speaking with them, deputies noticed a drone hovering over their heads carrying a large objects. The 2 were detained, and investigation showed that they were attempting to smuggle illegal items into the prison in Davisboro.

Those two were identified as 34-year-old Courtney Nickerson of Cordele and 26-year-old Lacie Rogers of Bonaire.

They were both charged with criminal attempt to commit a felony, while Nickerson was charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, as well as possession by a first offender felon. Rogers was also charged with the possession of a firearm during the commission of a felon.