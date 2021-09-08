2 Arrested in Jones county for possession of crack cocaine, ecstasy, and more

GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Jones County Sheriff’s Office has released information concerning 2 arrests in connection to an attempted traffic stop that turned into a drug bust.

According to the release, on Friday September 3, 2021, Deputy Carr with K9 officer Ella attempted a traffic stop due to an equipment violation on the Gray Bypass. A pursuit followed when the driver failed to pull over the vehicle, Carr was able to get the driver and passenger out of the vehicle when they were forced to stop after reaching traffic caused by a wreck.

The release says K9 officer Ella performed a free air sniff on the vehicle in which Ella alerted to the odor of narcotics. After the vehicle was searched, it was found to contain marijuana, crack cocaine, ecstasy, hydrocodone, and a large amount of cash.

The driver, 41 year-old Antwron Cobb of Eatonton and 28 year-old passenger Porsia Ellison of Eatonton were both taken to the Jones County Jail where they’re being charged with multiple drug-related crimes, including possession of crack cocaine, marijuana, ecstasy, and hydrocodone with intent. The release also says Cobb was given several traffic citations that include driving on a suspended license and fleeing/attempting to elude an officer.