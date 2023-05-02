2 arrested after shooting in Warner Robins on Saturday

(41NBC/WMGT) — Two men have been arrested after a shooting on Russell Parkway Saturday.

According to the Warner Robins Police Department, no arrests were made in connection with the shooting, but 23-year-old Shurone Pace and 24-year-old Shadarrius Muff were among the parties detained on the scene, and since there were open warrants out for them both in Bibb County, the Houston County Sheriff’s Office arrested them and took them to the detention facility.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says Pace was wanted in Bibb County for Contempt of Court for Violation of Probation for No Proof Insurance and Marijuana Possession. He also was wanted for Contempt of Court (Failure to Appear for Possession of Marijuana).

BCSO also says Muff was wanted for a State Court Bench Warrant from Bibb County (Driving w/ Suspended License, Failure to Obey a Stop Sign).