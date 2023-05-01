Warner Robins Police investigate after man followed, shots fired

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Warner Robins Police are investigating after hearing gunfire near the Gold Cup Bowling Alley on Russell Parkway early Saturday (April 29th) morning.

According to police, at 12:48 A.M. a male, called 911 to report that he was being followed by another male in a vehicle. The victim reported that the other male had been pointing a firearm at him.

When police arrived on the scene, they heard gunfire. All involved parties were located and detained.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective C. Pierce at (478) 302-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at (478) 742-2330.