19-year-old arrested in Macon during traffic stop

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A 19 year-old is being charged with several crimes involving drugs and guns after a traffic stop on Monday.

According to the release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, around 3 p.m. on Monday, April 11th, Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a Honda Civic on Pio Nono Avenue concerning an insurance violation, when the driver refused to stop. Deputies followed the vehicle, until it stopped at the 3400 block of Travis Boulevard. During the traffic stop, deputies found a Glock 19 pistol, a Diamondback DB15 rifle, 1.5 ounces of marijuana, drug packaging materials, a scale, and magazines for the weapons.

The driver, identified as 19 year-old Victor Mays Jr., was taken to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, where he is being charged without bond for several charges involving drugs, guns, and traffic offenses. Mays also has an unrelated warrant out of Fulton County.