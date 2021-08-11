18-year-old woman shot to death in Atlanta’s Buckhead area

ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities say an 18-year-old woman was found dead with a gunshot wound at an apartment complex in the heart of Atlanta’s Buckhead neighborhood.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the shooting happened Tuesday evening at the Ashley Gables Buckhead apartments. Atlanta police spokeswoman Officer TaSheena Brown says the teen was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital but later died. Brown says that homicide investigators are working to determine the circumstances around the shooting.

Atlanta police Lt. Daniel Genson says that multiple people have been detained for questioning. No charges have been filed. Few other details were immediately released.