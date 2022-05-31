16-year-old shot while attempting to rob restaurant

American Faves and Mo employee also shot

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an attempted commercial armed robbery that took place at around 10:15 p.m., Monday night, at the American Faves and Mo, located at 2420 PioNono Avenue.

It was reported that a masked male wearing dark clothing, entered the store with a gun. He jumped over the counter and demanded money from the cash register. The store’s manager, who was also armed with a handgun, saw what was taking place and ran towards the robber. He confronted the masked male and got into a physical altercation with the male robber. Another store employee came to the manager’s aid while the physical confrontation was taking place. During the altercation, the male robber was shot in the leg and the second store employee was shot in the shoulder.

Both the male robber and the store employee were taken to the Atrium Health Navicent by ambulance and both are listed to be in stable condition.

The male robber was identified as a 16-year-old juvenile.

The incident remains under investigation and charges are pending.