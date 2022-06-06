UPDATE: Body identified and recovered in Oconee River drowning

UPDATE: The Georgia DNR has provided another update on the recovery of the teen’s body. The DNR says that by utilizing the Remote Operated Vehicle, game wardens were able to find the body of 15 year-old Alex Carreto of Chamblee. Divers with the Milledgeville Fire Department were able to recover the body at 1:33 p.m.

UPDATE: A Battalion Chief with the Milledgeville Fire Department has confirmed that the body of the boy who fell into the Oconee River Sunday afternoon has been recovered as of Monday afternoon before 2 p.m. Authorities on scene also say that the boy was 15 years old.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – At approximately 3:15 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, Georgia DNR Game Wardens responded to the scene of a drowning on the Oconee River in Baldwin County. According to witnesses, a 16-year-old male was fishing and fell over the railing into the river in the tailrace area below the Sinclair dam and never resurfaced. The game wardens, along with Milledgeville Fire began a search immediately and continued until 9:30 p.m. when the search was suspended for darkness. They resumed this morning at 8:00 with surface sweeps and will be utilizing side scan sonar as soon as the dam stops generating. GA DNR Aviation will also be flying the area later this morning. More updates will be provided as they become available.