16-year-old charged in connection to series of Washington County burglaries

Haley Janes,
Mgn 1280x720 00407p00 Xshfp

RIDDLEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says a 16-year-old has been charged in connection to a series of commercial burglaries in Riddleville over the last few months.

According to WCSO, the juvenile was connected to the following burglaries:

  • Riddleville Save A Lot (Convenience Store) between 09/04/2022-09/05/2022
  • Riddleville Save A Lot (Convenience Store) on 11/01/2022
  • Jet Food Store Cooperation Warehouse on 11/11/2022
  • Riddleville Save A Lot (Convenience Store) on 12/11/2022

The juvenile is being held in a Regional Juvenile Detention Center while waiting for a court hearing in Washington County Juvenile Court.

Categories: Featured, Local News, Washington County
Tags: , ,

Related

Recipe Concepts