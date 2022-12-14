16-year-old charged in connection to series of Washington County burglaries
RIDDLEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says a 16-year-old has been charged in connection to a series of commercial burglaries in Riddleville over the last few months.
According to WCSO, the juvenile was connected to the following burglaries:
- Riddleville Save A Lot (Convenience Store) between 09/04/2022-09/05/2022
- Riddleville Save A Lot (Convenience Store) on 11/01/2022
- Jet Food Store Cooperation Warehouse on 11/11/2022
- Riddleville Save A Lot (Convenience Store) on 12/11/2022
The juvenile is being held in a Regional Juvenile Detention Center while waiting for a court hearing in Washington County Juvenile Court.