14 Year-old sets fire in the bathroom of Northside High School, charged with Arson

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Warner Robins Fire and Police Departments were sent to Northside High School Thursday Morning in response to a fire that had started in a bathroom.

According to the Warner Robins Police Department and Northside High School’s Principal, Markeeta Clayton, a 14 year-old juvenile used a lighter to light the toilet paper and dispenser on fire in the boy’s bathroom of the CTAE building around 7:30 a.m. Clayton says there were very few people in the building since it was early in the morning, and that nobody was injured. Everyone in the building was evacuated while the Fire Department extinguished the fire.

WRPD says the juvenile behind the fire is being charged with Arson, Criminal Interference of Government Property, and Disruption of a Public School. He is now with the Houston County Juvenile Division.