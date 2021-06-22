14-year-old charged with Felony Murder

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— A 14-year-old will be charged as an adult in connection to a homicide last week.

Bibb County Sheriff’s Investigators learned through information and leads that Shamar Smith was involved in the homicide of 18-year-old Marquavious Deshaun Wright.

The incident occurred June 16, at Majestic Gardens Apartments on Rocky Creek Road.

Smith was taken into custody Monday afternoon by the Bibb County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigative Division to be interviewed. He was later charged with felony murder and is charged as an adult in this incident.

This incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 and ask to leave a message for the “on-call” investigator or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.