13 sentenced in dog fighting, drug distribution case

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The final defendant involved in a multi-state dog fighting and drug distribution conspiracy based out of Middle Georgia pleaded guilty.

43-year-old Armard Davis aka “Black Jack,” pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances and conspiracy to participate in an animal fighting venture.

According to court documents, law enforcement investigated a criminal organization involved in both cocaine distribution and organized dog fighting based out of Roberta, which extended into North Georgia, Florida and Alabama from May 2019 until February 2020.

Davis was regularly communicating about all elements of dog fighting including its planning, scheduling and attending dog fights; the weight of dogs engaged in fights; the amount of money bet on dog fights, as well as sponsoring dogs in fights; and selling, breeding, training and transporting dogs for the purpose of fights.

In February of 2020, law enforcement searched Davis’s home in Fort Valley, and found nine pit-bull type dogs. Many of the dogs had scarring and visible injuries such as broken legs and open bleeding wounds, all consistent with dog fighting. Agents also seized a hanging scale, medical supplies consistent with dog fighting and miscellaneous pedigrees.

For more information about this case, click here.

In January of 2021, DEA agents learned of a drug transaction taking place between Davis and another person. The next day, agents watched Davis sell methamphetamine. He was then pulled over in Peach County, and arrested in possession of approximately 468 grams of suspected methamphetamine and $3,890 in cash.

Davis faces a maximum of 40 years in prison and a $5,000,000 fine for the drug conspiracy charge. He also faces up to five years and a $250,000 fine for the animal fighting conspiracy charge. Sentencing is scheduled for July 10.