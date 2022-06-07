Macon man sentenced in dog fighting and drug distribution ring case

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The U.S. Department of Justice says the 12th defendant– a 40 year-old man from Macon– has been sentenced after being involved in a dog fighting and drug distribution ring that has been active from May of 2019 to February of 2020.

Shelley Johnson (also known as Gold Mouth) of Macon was sentenced to serve the maximum sentence of 37 months in prison, as well as 3 years of supervised release and a $25,000 fine after pleading guilty to conspiracy to participate in an animal fighting venture. As part of the supervised release, Johnson will not be allowed to own or possess any dogs.

Court documents say both a cocaine distribution and dog fighting organization based out of Roberta, Georgia has been operating from May of 2019 until February of 2020, when authorities executed 15 residential search warrants and seized over 150 dogs that were being used for dog-fighting. This operation extended into North Georgia, Florida, and Alabama as well, and led to 11 people being charged with various criminal activities, along with 3 others– including Johnson– who were charged by criminal information.

It was during this time that Johnson communicated with co-conspirator Jarvis Lockett about fighting and breeding dogs, dogs mauled and killed during the fighting, sharpening a dog’s teeth for fighting purposes, cash prizes, as well as various topics concerning the business and brutality of dog-fighting. Johnson also attended and participated as a handler in a dog fight, and was found to have 13 pit bull terrier type dogs with dog-fighting scars at his Macon residence. Investigators also found evidence of dog fighting activities including a digital scale, weighted collars, heavy chains, ground stakes, and medical supplies to treat injuries received from dog fighting.

Assistant Attorney General Todd Kim of the Justice Department’s Environment and Natural Resources Division (ENRD) had this to say:

“Johnson participated in a brutal criminal enterprise that profited from the suffering of animals,” and “Dog-fighting is a crime, and also closely associated with other serious crimes. The sentences in this prosecution show those who engage in this cruel and inhumane practice face significant prison time.”

Others convicted and sentenced on this case are: