12-year-old hospitalized after Monday shooting

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that sent a 12-year-old boy to the hospital on Monday.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, the shooting “possibly occurred near the Bowman Street and Cochran Avenue area.”

Just after 2 p.m., deputies say they responded to a local medical facility in reference to a 12-year-old boy suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Deputies were told the boy had been taken to the hospital by personal vehicle.

The boy is in stable condition.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have information.