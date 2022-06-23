10 local organizations receive grant from Rotary Club of Downtown Macon

Each organizations wrote a grant explaining how they plan to use the money.

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— The Rotary Club of Downtown Macon is giving back to the community. On Wednesday. the club gave 10 local organizations a total of $10,000.

The 10 organizations are:

Habitat for Humanity Jericho Road community Center Center Hill Baptist Church Greater Little Rock Church Fuller Center Campus Club Street to Success Macon Periods Easier Mediation Center Rebuilding Macon

Charles Richardson is the President of the Rotary Club of Downtown Macon. He says each year they give grants to local organizations.

“Rotary is here to serve others and we’re obviously not big enough to serve every part of the community,” said Richardson, “Also, these organizations help extend our reach and while it’s just a check they’re the ones out there getting their hands dirty and doing the real hard work.”

The Rotary Club will follow up with each organization to make sure the money is used for the purpose intended.