“Still looking for family” 1 victim unidentified in fiery car crash

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – 2 people are dead after an early morning car crash that ended in flames.

Bibb County Coroner’s Office personnel identified the next of kin for the driver of the vehicle. However, they were unable to identify the passenger.

According to Coroner Leon Jones, a Ford Taurus hit a telephone pole while traveling on Broadway. The vehicle then crossed a grass median and hit a Freightliner tractor-trailer. The truck was stopped at a red light near Houston Road and Pio Nono Avenue. The impact of the crash pushed the trailer into a Chevrolet Impala that was also stopped at the light.

When Bibb County Sheriff Deputies arrived at the scene, the Ford Taurus was engulfed in flames. Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley pronounced the driver of the Ford Taurus dead at the scene of the crash.

First responders transported the drivers of the tractor-trailer and Chevrolet Impala to Atrium Health Navicent, and are in stable condition. The crash is still under investigation.