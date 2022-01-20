1 teen dead, 1 teen hospitalized after Wednesday night shooting

A 15-year-old boy is dead and another 15-year-old boy is in the hospital after they were both shot in Macon Wednesday.

It happened in the 1700 block of Wren Avenue just after 7 o’clock, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

Witnesses told investigators the two teens were outside a home when shots were fired, possibly from a car that had just driven by.

Carmelo Ross of Macon was pronounced dead at Atrium Health Navicent. The other teen is in stable condition at Atrium Health Navicent.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have any information.

