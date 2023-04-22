1 shot, 1 stabbed in Warner Robins altercation, deputies seek information

Two people are hospitalized after a physical altercation in the 100 block of Arthur Street in Warner Robins Friday night, and the Houston County Sheriff's Office is now investigating.

Houston County deputies responded to a report of a physical altercation at the address just before 6 p.m. and found one male with a stab wound and another with a gunshot wound, according to a Houston County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Both victims were transported to Atrium Health Navicent in Macon.

Contact Lt. Matt Moulton with the Criminal Investigations Division of the Houston County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 542-2085 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have information.

