1 person dead, 2 others hospitalized following Fort Valley shooting

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – One person is dead and two others are hospitalized after a shooting in Fort Valley Wednesday night.

A Fort Valley Police Department media release says police were dispatched to 1105 Edward Street at 10:57 p.m. in reference to a possible shooting.

Arriving officers found three people with gunshot wounds and began rendering aid.

All three victims were taken to Atrium Health Peach. Peach County Coroner Kerry Rooks pronounced one of them dead at the hospital.

The victims’ names haven’t been released pending notification of next of kin.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting FVPD in the investigation.

“As this is an open investigation, the name of any suspect or persons of interest will not be released at this time,” the news release said. “We are asking anyone in the public with information pertainingto this matter to contact the Criminal Investigations Division of the Fort Valley Police Department at 478-825-3383.”

