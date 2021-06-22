1 killed, 2 injured in Dublin crash along Central Drive

photo courtesy of MGN

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – One man is dead and two other people are injured in a morning crash in Laurens County. According to Georgia State Patrol (Post 20 Dublin), the two vehicle crash happened around 8:15 Monday morning on Central Drive in Dublin.

The GSP investigation revealed a Mazda 5 was traveling east on Central Drive when it went into oncoming traffic for an unknown reason. The Mazda collided head-on with a 2009 GMC Sierra that was traveling west.

According to GSP, the driver of the Mazda, 28-year-old Robert Parker, died from his injuries. The two people inside the GMC were transported to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

These are preliminary findings and this crash remains under investigation.