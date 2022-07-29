1 killed, 1 injured in early morning barbershop shooting

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— One man is dead and another injured after a shooting this morning just after midnight in front of the Next Level Kuts , located at 856 PioNono Avenue.

Two men were shot in front of the barbershop. The first victim, 38-year-old Jimmy Lee Scott III was killed, his brother 39-year-old Jarel Scott was injured during this incident. Jarel Scott was transported to the hospital and is currently listed to be critical but stable condition.

The circumstances behind the incident are under investigation.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.