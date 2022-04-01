UPDATE: 1 dead after Thursday night shooting in Macon

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says a 28-year-old man was killed in a shooting Thursday night. The victim's name will be released after his family is notified.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – One person was hospitalized after being shot Thursday night.

A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says the incident was reported to the Macon-Bibb E911 Center around 7:15 from a local hospital.

The victim, identified only as a male, was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle and is in critical condition.

“The circumstances and location of surrounding this incident is still under investigation,” the news release said.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have information.

