1 hospitalized after being found near downtown Macon with gunshot wound

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after one person was found with a gunshot wound near downtown Macon Thursday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office said in an email that it received a report of a person shot.

“He was located at the corner of Spring Street and Riverside Dr,” the email stated. “The incident was reported not to have happened at that intersection. The circumstances and actual incident location is being investigated.”

An ambulance took the victim to the hospital. He’s in stable condition.

