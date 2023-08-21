1 dead, 3 injured in Woodard Avenue shooting

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Saturday morning shooting that left one dead and three others injured. Deputies responded to a shots fired call just after 3:00a.m. in the 800 block of Woodard Avenue.

When they arrived on scene, they found a man unresponsive in the road. Investigators later identified the shooting victim as Calvin Hugley Junior. A deputy coroner pronounced him dead at the scene.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened at a large gathering at a bootleg house in the area. Several people had a disagreement and gunfire was exchanged. Two females and one male were transported to the hospital with non-life- threatening injuries. They are listed in stable condition.

Investigators are working to determine what lead up to the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.