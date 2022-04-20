1 dead, 1 hospitalized after Tuesday night shooting in Warner Robins

It happened just after 6:30 in the 200 block of Virginia Drive.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a shooting Tuesday night.

It happened just after 6:30 in the 200 block of Virginia Drive, according to a Warner Robins Police Department news release.

“Preliminary investigation shows a domestic violence incident began with a physical altercation and escalated into gunfire,” the release said.

When officers arrived, they found a male who had been struck by gunfire. He was taken to Houston Healthcare by ambulance and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police say a female was struck by bullet fragments and was taken to Atrium Health Navicent in Macon for treatment.

Investigators are interviewing a male and will release more information when it’s available.

Call Det. Tyler DelGiorno at (478) 302-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have additional information.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.