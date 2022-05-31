1 dead, 1 hospitalized following Thomaston Road crash

One person is dead and another is in the hospital in critical condition after a single-vehicle crash Monday.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – One person is dead and another is in the hospital in critical condition after a single-vehicle crash Monday.

A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says the crash, which was called in at 4:46 p.m., happened in the 7100 block of Thomaston Road.

Deputies say a truck’s tire blew out, and the driver lost control. The truck went off the road, rolled and went down a steep embankment. The driver was taken to Atrium Health Navicent by ambulance.

A passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

The occupants’ identities haven’t been released pending notification of next of kin.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.