1 dead, 1 in custody following Saturday night crash in Monroe County

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Thomaston man is dead and another man is in custody after a crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck Saturday night.

The crash happened just before 7:30 near the intersection of Georgia Highway 74 and Oxford Road, according to a news release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies located a Ford F-150 and a Harley Davidson motorcycle in the west bound median and determined that the F-150 had been traveling east when it left the road, struck a culvert and then struck a west bound motorcycle head on.

The driver of the motorcycle, 58-year-old Harold Turner, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the F-150, 76-year-old Terry Warren of Braselton, was treated at the scene for minor injuries before being taken to the Monroe County Jail.

Warren is charged with failure to maintain lane, driving under the influence and vehicular homicide in the first degree.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the crash.

