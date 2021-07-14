1 County may split from Georgia judicial circuit

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia judge has confirmed the constitutionality of a state law that will allow a county to break away into a new judicial circuit.

The decision means that Columbia County will separate from the Augusta Judicial Circuit, leaving Richmond and Burke counties in the circuit.

In March, Gov. Brian Kemp signed a bill authorizing the change. Columbia County was scheduled to form its own circuit July 1. An attorney challenged the change, arguing that it violates the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

The Augusta Judicial Circuit has its first Black district attorney. The new circuit will have another district attorney.