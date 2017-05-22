Medical Monday: Group pregnancy

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – There’s a new approach to prenatal care that’s on the rise. Group pregnancy replaces one-on-one care between physician and patient with a group setting.

Gloria Bryson, Coordinator for the Centering Pregnancy Program at Navicent Health came on Daybreak to discuss group pregnancy.

She says there are many benefits to the Centering Pregnancy Program. Typically, a group consists of 8-12 women at similar stages of pregnancy who go through their prenatal care together.

For more information, visit the Centering Pregnancy Program website.