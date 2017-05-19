Elderly woman in critical condition after car catches on fire

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – An elderly woman is in critical condition after a vehicle driven by her husband caught fire. The incident happened Friday morning just before 9:00 a.m. on I75 South.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says 63 year old Richard Krehely of Sellersville, Pennsylvania was driving a 1995 Ford Motor Home when he lost control of his vehicle, striking the median wall then causing the vehicle to turn on its side and catch on fire.

Richard’s wife, 75 year old Porsha Krehely was inside of the car at the time. The two were pulled out of the vehicle by witnesses. Richard did not sustain any injuries. Porsha was airlifted to Augusta Burn Center for injuries.

Anyone that may have witnessed the accident is asked to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.