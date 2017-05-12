Macon Area Habitat partners with Lowe’s on National Women Build Day project

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – This weekend may be all about mothers but Friday was about all women–women building that is.

Macon’s Habitat for Humanity partnered with Lowe’s to celebrate its 10th annual National Women Build Day with women in Macon.

“Me having the hard hat on is like yeah!” volunteer Patience Wong exclaimed.

These Macon women are putting their hair up and getting down–for a good cause.

“It’s fun we’ve painted some trim earlier today and like she said we’re working on putting up the siding right now,” said Wong.

They spent the day volunteering–helping Habitat for Humanity build two homes in Lynmore estates. The homes are for two single mothers.

“I love it. It gives women the chance to actually get out and do something to give back to other women,” said volunteer Cheree Trotter.

First-timer Patience Wong says as a mother herself, she knows just how much building a home will mean for the two women and their families.

“Being able to support these two families this woman here with five children and this one over here with one child it’s just really special for us to be able to help them out,” she said.

Lowe’s employee Cheree Trotter says after nine years of volunteering she’s sees that the homes aren’t the only thing she’s helping build.

“That’s what I take to heart from it, we’re able to get out and help other women build their success,” she said.

They’re women building up other women with every brick laid.

“It’s just a great opportunity for us to get out into the community and to bring our family to help other families,” said Wong.

Showing the world that women aren’t afraid to get their hands a little dirty.

More than 17,000 women volunteered at construction sites across the country for National Women Build Week. Lowe’s donated nearly $2 million to this year’s National Women Build Week and $5,000 to Macon’s Habitat for Humanity.