Hawkinsville couple wins $570,344 on game show “The Wall”

HAWKINSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Hawkinsville couple is celebrating after winning more than half a million dollars on NBC’s “The Wall”. Ryan and Stephanie Starkey appeared on the game show’s season two premiere Monday night.

The two hosted a viewing party at their home to watch with friends and family. They kept the show’s results a secret from everyone for a while, but finally got to share the news with their family and the rest of the world.

“The best part is all of our friends were here,” Stephanie said. “All of our family, our friends from all across the world, they were all watching. I mean, it’s just fun.”

“We have friends in Canada,” Ryan said. “They were like, ‘we just saw you on TV’! It’s insane.”

After having everyone on the edge of their seats, Ryan and Stephanie left the show with $570, 344. They say they don’t have exact plans on what to do with the money yet, but they are “financially free”. They do want to take Ryan’s sister Katie to Disney World.

RELATED STORY: http://www.41nbc.com/2017/05/04/hawkinsville-couple-appear-nbc-game-show-wall/