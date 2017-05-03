Macon-Bibb County Commissioners vote for “sexual orientation” and “gender identity” ordinance

MACON,Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb County Commissioners make a move to protect more people under the county charter.

Some say a bit of history was made Tuesday tonight. Hundreds of people packed into the Macon-Bibb Government Center building.

Macon-Bibb County Commissioners voted 6 to 3 to make sure someone is not discriminated against based on “sexual orientation” or “gender identity,” when it comes to jobs or promotions. Those two are now added to the list along with age, sex, race and religion.

DeMarcus Beckman siad, “We have so many people here that are LGBTQ that need those workplace protections to make sure they are able to take care of their families and to make sure they are not at risk for being fired.”

After the ordinance was passed many people stepped outside the government center to celebrate the vote.