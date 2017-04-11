Traffic accident involving school bus sends two students to hospital

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two children have been transported to a hospital after a traffic accident involving a school bus.

The accident occurred around 4 p.m. Tuesday on Crystal Lake Drive at Irwinton Road, according to a news release by the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

28-year-old Javarius Fleming of Macon was driving a 2011 Bluebird School Bus operated by the Bibb County Board of Education, heading eastbound on Crystal Lake Drive.

Fleming activated his stop sign and lights when a 2009 Ford Focus, driven by 26-year-old Eddie Lamberth of Macon, collided with the rear of the bus.

30 students were on board the bus, and two of them were taken to Navicent Health by ambulance after complaining of neck and back pain. There were no other injuries reported.

After an investigation, Lamberth said he saw the lights and stop sign but was unable to stop his vehicle. At the time of the news release, no citations were issued.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.