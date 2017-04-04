Commander expresses appreciation for community at Robins AFB forum

WARNER, ROBINS (41NBC/WMGT) – Robins Air Force base’s top leaders informed the community on the latest on the base at the 2017 State of the Base today.

Last year, Robins Air Force Base celebrated 75th anniversary and now, “One of the amazing things we continue to celebrate is the partnership with you all as a community,” said Commander of the 78th Air Base Wing, Colonel Jeff King.

Col. King opened the 2017 State of the Base with a big thank you to the community for their support.

“The relationship that we have here just isn’t seen anywhere else,” said Col. King.

He continued by saying how important is to continue the relationship. Especially with Houston County Schools, since some military children have a hard time adjusting.

“We just want to continue to become more effective,” said Col. King. “More efficient with the tax dollars that are sent to us to execute on behalf of our nation for defense.”

They hope to do this with the Art of the Possible program, which was established by The Air Force Sustainment Center.

“It’s a theory of constraint space model wrapped in leadership and we’re really excited about it, it’s like ultimate way we make passes at every process to become better at it,” said Col. King.

Col. King also has one main goal he wants to accomplish before he leaves his Commander position in a few months.

“There’s a couple of big rocks I want to push across the line with respect to mission effectiveness, with respect to taking care of families , our airmen and their families.”

Col. King also mentioned the federal hiring freeze has been tough on employees, especially for those who are working over time. He’s hoping the waivers they have applied for, are approved soon.