Woman shot inside East Macon home

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man accused of shooting a woman Friday night.

Investigators say the woman showed up at the Coliseum Hospital around 9 p.m. with a gunshot wound to her abdomen.

She told police she was at a home at 1178 Hawkinsville Ave., when another woman told a man to leave the house. After he went outside, she heard several gunshots coming from outside and realized she had been hit in the abdomen.

The woman is listed in stable condition.

If you have any information, contact Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.