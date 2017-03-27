Woman shot inside East Macon home

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , ,

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man accused of shooting a woman Friday night.

Investigators say the woman showed up at the Coliseum Hospital around 9 p.m. with a gunshot wound to her abdomen.

She told police she was at a home at 1178 Hawkinsville Ave., when another woman told a man to leave the house. After he went outside, she heard several gunshots coming from outside and realized she had been hit in the abdomen.

The woman is listed in stable condition.

If you have any information, contact Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

2 weeks ago
1 Comments for this article
Fire blazes through East Macon home, family escapes
Read More»
2 months ago
3 Comments for this article
East Macon residents concerned about trash
Read More»
5 months ago
0 Comments for this article
East Macon could become a new Tax Allocation District
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»