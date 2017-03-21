Baldwin county residents cast in votes for SPLOST renewal

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Baldwin County residents had the opportunity to vote on the renewal of the Special Local Options Sales Tax (SPLOST) on Tuesday’s election day.

“You can build buildings, you can upgrade infrastructure, you can purchase new safety equipment, things like that,” said Milledgeville City Councilman, Walter Reynolds.

Reynolds says the SPLOST has been in place for a number of decades now.

This 2018 SPLOST includes a variety of projects including upgrades to the water distribution system and parks.

“We’re also looking at the possibility of a new public safety building in addition to revamping parking in downtown Milledgeville,” said Reynolds.

With several projects on the list, Gregory Barnes wants one project to be a priority that isn’t specifically listed on the ballot.

“There is wording of a pool, but no commitment to it through budget,” said Barnes.

The new SPLOST proposes a new aquatics facility, but Barnes says it’s not enough for him to vote yes on the SPLOST.

“In the last couple of years we’ve had a lot of drownings,” said Barnes. “One of the reasons is we have no place for kids who are middle income places to go and be safe as they swim.”

Reynolds says the county has plans for an aquatic complex.

“I haven’t seen any plans for what that may be specifically at this time,” said Reynolds. “But it’s certainly be very exciting to have that upgrade for recreational uses for all of us in the community.”

If voters choose to renew the SPLOST, it’s budgeted for $40 million.

“The SPLOST is absolutely critical to a number of projects and improvements that need to be made for the community and I certainly hope that individuals will go out and cast their vote,” said Reynolds.

Other projects included on the SPLOST are additions to the county courthouse, airport improvements and county jail renovations.