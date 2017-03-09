11th Annual Onie Sanders Benefit Party aims to raise funds for Habitat for Humanity

MACON, Bibb County (41NBC/WMGT) – For anyone wanting to support Habitat for Humanity, the 11th Annual Onie Sanders Benefit Party will be going on this Saturday, March 11th at the Macon City Auditorium from 7 p.m. until midnight.

The benefit party, which coincides with Habitat volunteer and fundraiser Onie Sanders’ birthday, will see all proceeds go toward the organization’s Major Gifts Campaign.

The campaign’s aim is to raise $1.5 million to build 50 new homes in the Lynmore Estates neighborhood in Macon.

“It’s important, fundraising, giving back to the community,” said Sanders of the Habitat for Humanity campaign.

She knows how significant it is to clean up neighborhoods and turn them from neglected areas to places that foster pride.

“Now you drive through [Lynmore Estates], and it’s just beautiful homes, and churches, and a park for the children,” she added.

Tickets for the benefit party will be $30 at the gate on the day of, and you have until Friday 2 p.m. to register online.

Sanders says there will be a buffet, and live music from bands such as A2Z Band and even an appearance from “The Legendary Tangerine Summer, the Tina Turner Impersonator of the South.”

“I want to invite everybody to come out Saturday night,” continued Sanders. “Great food, great entertainment. Come as you are, wear whatever you want to wear, everybody’s invited!”

You can visit www.maconhabitat.org for more information, or to register for the event early.