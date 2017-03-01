Pedestrian hit, killed on Pio Nono Avenue in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A pedestrian was involved in a fatal accident on Pio Nono Avenue Wednesday morning.

According to Sgt. Linda Howard, it happened around 6:45 a.m.

The victim is a white male, in his early 60’s. The name won’t be released until family is notified.

Sgt. Howard says the accident happened when a Ford F-150 truck was taking a left out of the Bojangles. The male victim was standing in the roadway and was struck, killing him.

According to Howard, the victim is a resident at the Liberty Inn Hotel and was attempting to cross the street.

41NBC will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.