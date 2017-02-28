FBI, IRS investigate downtown Milledgeville bars

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Internal Revenue Service are looking into two downtown Milledgeville bars Tuesday morning.

Capital City and Chops at 119 S. Wayne St. are involved.

Neither office has said why, but the FBI in Atlanta issued a statement.

“The FBI along with our IRS partners have executed several federal search warrants throughout the state in conjunction with an ongoing federal investigation, the details of which I cannot discuss at this time,” said Special Agent Stephen Emmett, FBI Atlanta.

41NBC will continue to follow this story as information becomes available.