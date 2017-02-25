Parents speak out after their son is murdered

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Kathleen and Kenneth Mano are dealing with a pain so intense, it feels like a long, ultra sharp knife cutting through their hearts.

Kenneth Mano, Kareem’s Father said, “It’s a feeling I really can’t describe in words. I don’t think any parent losing a child can describe the feeling.”

Kathleen Mano, Kareem’s Mother said, “Right now I’m so weak, I’m sick, I’m trying, I’m trying to understand what is going on if he’s really gone because I cannot get over it.”

Their son 25-year-old Kareem Mano who died after being shot during an argument over a cell phone at a Bloomfield gas station.

Kenneth Mano said, “My son pulled a gun out first. Someone pulled out a gun on you, the truth is you would be feeling threatened. But for it to escalate. How did my son who was walking away, get shot.”

In a cruel twist the pain they feel is something their dealing with for a second time. In Brooklyn, New York back in 2003 one of their other sons was shot dead and robbed as he waited for a bus.

Kathleen Mano said, “I feel like I’m in hell right now, I’ve been through that, now I’m going through it again.”

Back here in Macon Kareem’s alleged killer is behind bars. Kareem’s baby boy will never get to know his father. A family leans on their faith and friends to help them through another tragedy after a senseless act of gun violence.