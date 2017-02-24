Downtown Macon businesses aim to pool money for more safety, cleanliness

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Downtown Macon businesses want to come together to make their area safer and cleaner.

They’re trying to organize the business improvement district.

“Oh, definitely worth it,” said owner of Travis Jean Emporium Jean Bragg.

Downtown Macon is growing, and so are its needs.

“It’s a small amount of money that can make a huge difference in making downtown Macon more safe, more clean,” said Bragg.

Bragg’s shop is on Cherry Street, and she’s a big fan of a new idea–the Business Improvement District.

“It’s a win-win situation for not only those of us who have a place of business and who live here but also visitors,” said Bragg.

Newtown Macon is organizing a way for businesses to pool their money and hire safety ambassadors and a clean-up crew for the area.

“Just to have a ranger or an ambassador walking around giving instructions to new visitors coming to Macon as to how to find specific places,” said Bragg.

It’s something that wouldn’t be attached to the county budget–business owners commit to pay a five mil tax, or 200 dollars of every 100 thousand dollars of property they own.

“It’s a pretty small amount of money, but when you put it together with everyone paying the same amount, it would give us about 300 thousand dollars a year,” said NewTown Macon President Josh Rogers.

He hopes businesses will participate.

“We’ve just got to get people’s consent form,” said Rogers. “So if you’re building under downtown we would love to have you participate in this program. You can call us at our office we’ll be happy to drop by with your pledge forms and get them signed.”

Bragg sees a downtown with growing needs but with a growing future.

“The prognosis is good,” said Bragg.

If you need more information about the Business Improvement District, head over to the NewTown Macon website.