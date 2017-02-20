New parking garages could be on the way in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Many people believe at times parking in downtown Macon can be a real hassle.

Tuesday County Commissioners may approve a plan that would begin to help elevate the problem. Space on Poplar Street and an area behind the Government Center could become parking garages with parking spaces, retail, hotel rooms and apartments.

Alex Morrison, Executive Director of the Urban Authority said, “We feel it is an important step in the on growth of downtown Macon.”

In all nearly 800 parking spots will be added. Many people believe the parking spaces are needed. They told us finding parking in downtown can be a difficult to nearly impossible at times.

Maria Thompson from Juliette said, “More parking garage space would be better because parking when there is an event at the courtyard this parking lot is full. There’s no parking on the street and I can park in the parking lot and walk safely to my dance studio.”

The owner of The Crazy Bull said more parking will benefit businesses and their customers.

Rick Hill, owns The Crazy Bull, he told us, “With all of the new businesses coming to downtown it’s gonna be great for everybody. Now I will have places for for people to park and come down.”

Many believe these two structures are important to the city’s growth. Morrison said, “This really acts as a gateway in the direction the development going down Second Street to Mid City Square towards the hospital.

The Central City Commons garages will cost about 20 million dollars. Bonds will pay for the garages. Parking fees, leases and property taxes related to the garages will pay back that bond money.