Habitat for Humanity launches $1.5M “Bring it Home” campaign

The Macon Area’s Habitat for Humanity is impacting home ownership in a big way.

The organization launched its $1.5 million dollar “Bring it Home” campaign on Thursday, pledging to build almost 50 homes in southeast Macon.

“We’re providing for a lot of families in the Macon community, and providing housing for people in Lynmore Estates,” said fundraising development volunteer Alex Grandinetti.

They’re clearing 90 abandoned properties in addition to building those 50 new homes.

Habitat for Humanity Board Vice President Christy Kovac told 41NBC her hope is to get more people moving into this once thriving neighborhood.

“The ultimate goal is to increase home ownership in Lynmore Estates to 60% up from 23 % in 2005, and that would match the rest of Macon-Bibb County,” she said.

For former vet and Habitat for Humanity warehouse manager George Spradley, having his home dedicated at Thursday’s campaign launch was refreshing.

“It renewed my faith in people. In your neighbors, in your friends and people just in general,” he said. “To give that kind of money to help better other people’s lives is a good thing,” he added.

But they’ve already put a dent in the amount the want to raise.

“Over the last six months, we’ve already reached 25% of our goal of $375,000, ” said Kovac.

She added support from the community donors and volunteers on the project has been a driving force in its success.

“It shows the support from the homeowners all the way through the community. It shows how one home is a cycle, and helps you buy the next home,” she continued.

That cycle is expected to take two years to complete. They estimate that 41 families will benefit and “bring it home” by 2021.

Habitat for Humanity built its first home in Lynmore Estates in 2005. Since then, the group has helped 51 families become homeowners in the neighborhood.