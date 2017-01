MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man was shot and killed inside his Macon apartment Sunday night.

Bibb deputies found 43-year-old Vernon Shoats Sr. with multiple gunshot wounds inside his Hidden Lake Apartment around 6 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shoats’ wife was inside the apartment when deputies arrived and is being questioned.

