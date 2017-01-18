Business ranks #113 in Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top 500

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon business is getting recognition among elite franchises. America’s Swimming Pool Company was ranked 113 on Entrepreneur magazine’s Top 500.

Owner and CEO Stewart Vernon started the pool renovation company right out of college in 2002. Today, there are about a hundred franchises throughout the country, with headquarters in Macon.

The 48 million dollar business helps Vernon help others in the community start their own businesses.

“One of my passions is teaching entrepreneurship and that’s why I agreed to teach a course at Mercer this past year. A seminar in entrepreneurship,” said Vernon. “And it’s just teaching real world one on one course for these business students.”

Vernon’s advice to future entrepreneurs is to think about numbers. He says profit is everything when it comes to keeping your business going. He also suggests if you want to start a business, do it while you’re young.