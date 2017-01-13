Macon CVB bikeshare program successful in first few months

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon-Bibb Convention and Visitor’s Bureau project has taken off.

“We’ve had over 800 trips,” said Vice President of Marketing for the Macon-Bibb Convention and Visitor’s Bureau Valerie Bradley.

The wheels are spinning on the bikeshare program in Macon-Bibb.

“With over 300 people who are signed up for the app,” said Bradley. “People are riding on their lunch breaks and also enjoying it in the evening.”

In just a few months, people have taken advantage of the Macon-Bibb Convention and Visitor’s Bureau project.

“The first hour is free, so it’s a free way for people, at least in the first hour, to come and enjoy and ride the bike and use it as a way to get from one end of town to the next,” said Bradley.

Bradley took a bike out for a spin Friday.

“You will start ride, and it will give you an unlock code,” said Bradley.

It’s all high tech, starting with an app on your phone.

It’s easy to start riding, and it wasn’t difficult to bring the bikes to Macon either.

“It was funded by the downtown community challenge grant, with the community foundation, so we are extremely excited, working with Zagster, they provided the equipment and the bikes,” said Bradley.

Bringing more growth to keep the city’s wheels spinning.

“We have so many things here from our events and our attractions, to restaurants to just shopping,” said Bradley. “Everything that we have here in Macon, this is just another way–another thing for us to promote.”